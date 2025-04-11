Sailing-America's Cup-winning skipper Burling parts ways with Team NZ

Team New Zealand and three-times America's Cup-winning skipper Peter Burling have parted ways after failing to agree to terms, with the split described by team boss Grant Dalton as a "sad day".

Dalton said team management and Burling had been in discussions since the third successive Cup triumph against Britain in Barcelona last year and had run out of time to reach agreement.

"No more time could go by. The team’s moving pretty fast now," Dalton told the New Zealand Herald.

"The next cycle is only two years from now. The sailing team is an important part in the integration of the design team, and the design team needs certainty as well.

"It's a really sad day, actually."

Burling joined Team NZ after winning gold and silver medals at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics sailing with teammate Blair Tuke.

He helmed New Zealand to victory over defender Team USA in Bermuda in 2017, becoming the youngest skipper to win an America's Cup at the age of 26.

Four years later he guided New Zealand's successful defence against Luna Rossa in Auckland while juggling preparations for the Tokyo Olympics, where he won another silver medal in the 49er class with Tuke.

Burling is also co-CEO with Tuke of New Zealand's Black Foils team in SailGP, a commitment that may take up more of his time in coming years with the series expected to expand from its current 13 rounds.

Burling said in a Team NZ statement issued on Friday that he would "take a moment to reflect".

"I’m immensely proud of everything we’ve achieved together and grateful to everyone who has been part of this chapter," the 34-year-old said.

Dalton said there was no single sticking point with Burling but a combination of things.

"He had an offer from us which involved time, money and all those things, and in the end we just couldn’t make that offer stick or come to an agreement on that offer," he said.

"We have to know when our key people are available and that they are going to be available, and the team will always come first."