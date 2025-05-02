Sailing-Apres-ski to hit the high seas: La Folie Douce heads to Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, England : - Champagne sprays and DJ decks will trade mountain peaks for ocean spray this summer as apres-ski pioneers La Folie Douce bring their high-altitude hedonism to Britain’s premier sailing spectacle.

SailGP, taking place in Portsmouth on July 19–20, will mark its return to British shores with a new waterfront lounge where the party atmosphere of the French Alps meets high-octane sailing just metres from shore, organisers said on Thursday.

“SailGP is thrilled to team up with world-class hospitality brands such as La Folie Douce and celebrated chef Ollie Dabbous,” said SailGP Chief Marketing Officer Leah Davis. “It promises to be an unforgettable apres-sail experience that fans will not want to miss.”

Founded in Val d’Isere in 1974 by Luc Reversade, La Folie Douce has expanded to eight locations across prestigious French ski resorts including Courchevel, Meribel and Val Thorens, becoming the definitive high-altitude party destination combining gourmet dining with theatrical performances and DJ sets.

Some 20,000 spectators are expected at SailGP's first appearance on British shores in three years, where they will witness 12 national teams racing F50 catamarans at speeds exceeding 100 km/h.

(This story has been corrected to fix a typo in the headline)

(Editing by Toby Davis)