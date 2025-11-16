Sailing-Clipper crews confront Roaring Forties in round world race

CAPE TOWN :Ten amateur crews competing in the fourth stage of the 2025/26 Clipper Round the World race left the safe haven of Cape Town on Sunday and headed for the notorious 'Roaring Forties'.

Race organisers admit the leg to Western Australia, known for wild winds and waves, is "not one for the faint-hearted".

Aside from the captain and first mate, all the Clipper sailors are amateurs from a variety of backgrounds who are seeking adventure and the challenge of the high seas.

Their 70-foot yachts cover approximately 40,000 nautical miles over eight legs, with current leader Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) skippered by Oliver Irvine.

Sailors in the 17th century coined the phrase 'Roaring Forties' to describe the band of strong westerly winds between 40 and 50 degree latitude in the Southern Hemisphere, with the crews having to navigate one of the most remote areas on earth.

"This is definitely one of the legs I'm looking forward to. This is what I'm here for, big waves, big seas, strong winds, fast sailing," Irvine told Reuters.

"But the primary concern is the safety of the crew, making sure they have the knowledge and confidence to look after themselves, and that I’m not putting them in unsafe situations."

Irvine said the trick is to harness the power of the storms.

"Tactically it becomes about putting the boat in the right place. Close enough to the systems to get the strong winds, but not so close that we risk damage. It's a fine balance," said Irvine, who has a background in crew training.

"The only professionals on board are myself and Otto (Kulow), my first mate," Irvine says. "Everyone else comes from a background outside sailing, some have a little experience, but nothing like the level required for these boats.

"My job is to develop them, train them, and get them to the point where they can help each other."

Crew can choose how many legs they take part in, with only a few completing the full race, which takes around 10 months.

They pay 58,200 pounds ($76,638) to compete in all legs, and between 13,700 pounds and 15,000 pounds for a single stage, which includes four weeks of training.

"Across the whole (GOSH) team, there are 54 people, but only seven are sailing all the way around the world," Irvine said.

"At any time the boat carries somewhere between 12 and 20 people, depending on the popularity of each leg. We had about 16 going into South Africa, and we have 18 for the leg to Fremantle," he added.

GOSH has secured 43 points in the first three legs, leading London Business School on 27 in second place.

