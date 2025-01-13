Sailing-Dalin on cusp of record Vendee Globe victory

PARIS : Charlie Dalin was cruising towards a record victory in the Vendee Globe challenge on Monday, with a finish expected in the early hours of Tuesday at Les Sables-d'Olonne.

At 1000GMT on Monday, the skipper of Macif Sante Prévoyance was less than 159.65 nautical miles from the finish, approximately 295 kilometres.

Dalin leads Yoann Richomme (Paprec Arkea) by 177.86 nautical miles.

Having departed nearly 64 days ago, on Nov. 10, Charlie Dalin is on track to break the course record held by Armel Le Cléac'h since the 2016-2017 edition.

The winner of Banque Populaire VIII needed 74 days, 3 hours, 35 minutes, and 46 seconds to complete the solo, non-stop, unassisted circumnavigation.

Dalin is approaching the Breton coast before heading back down towards Les Sables-d'Olonne. He had already crossed the line in first position in the previous edition in 2021, but had to settle for second place behind Yannick Bestaven, who had received a time compensation for diverting to assist another competitor.

The defending champion has abandoned the 2024-2025 edition due to significant damage to the steering system of Maître Coq V before returning to the sea, outside the race, to head to Vendee.

Dalin led the fleet for much of the race, taking the lead off the coast of Brazil during the Atlantic descent, and then again dominated the standings for over two weeks in the Southern Ocean.

After passing in second place at Cape Horn, just nine minutes behind Richomme, the Macif Santé Prevoyance sailor regained the lead on Dec. 30 during the ascent of the Atlantic.

For his first Vendee Globe, Richomme is on track to finish second, despite losing a foresail on Friday, while Sebastien Simon (Groupe Dubreuil) is in third position despite a starboard foil issue since Dec. 8.

Violette Dorange, at 23 the youngest competitor in this edition, has started her trip up the Atlantic and is expected to cross the line in about a month.

On Sunday, she also suffered a foresail failure and said she 'got scared' that her mast would break.

"I'm exhausted," she said.

(Writing Julien Pretot)