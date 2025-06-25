Sailing-Dalin out, Goodchild in as British skipper takes charge of MACIF after health blow to Frenchman

French sailing star Charlie Dalin will miss the entire 2025 racing season due to health concerns, with British skipper Sam Goodchild taking over the helm of the IMOCA MACIF Sante Prevoyance yacht, the team said on Tuesday.

Despite the absence of this year's Vendee Globe winner, the team confirmed on Tuesday that they will maintain their full racing schedule, with Goodchild and co-skipper Lois Berrehar set to compete in all planned events in the IMOCA Globe Series.

"It's a difficult decision to make, but health is a priority," said Dalin, who last month said he had set his sights on defending his series title.

"I'm obviously disappointed not to be able to sail this season, but I have complete confidence in Sam and Lois to fly the MACIF Sante Prevoyance flag high."

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Dalin will remain involved in the project management behind the scenes while his team competes in three major races: the Course des Caps starting this Sunday, the Defi Azimut in September, and the Transat Cafe L'Or in October.

Goodchild, who won the 2023 IMOCA Globe Series Championship, acknowledged the responsibility that comes with the role. "It's an honour for me to take the helm of the IMOCA MACIF Sante Prevoyance," he said. "Lois and I will devote all our energy to living up to the collective ambition of this project."

Berrehar, 31, brings significant credentials to his co-skipper role. The French sailor won the Transat Paprec in 2023 and finished second in last year's Solitaire du Figaro with two stage victories. He had previously been named as Dalin's replacement skipper for the Vendee Globe.

"When Charlie called me to join this project, I took it as a huge vote of confidence," Berrehar said. "We're going to do everything we can to aim for victory."

For the upcoming Course des Caps, Goodchild and Berrehar will be joined by Charlotte Yven, Guillaume Combescure, and media driver Guillaume Gatefait for the 2,000-mile journey around the British Isles.

MACIF has requested no further inquiries regarding Dalin's health situation, and said no further statements would be made.

The IMOCA racing series is a premier offshore sailing championship featuring high-performance 60-foot monohull yachts known as IMOCAs, designed to be sailed by small crews or even solo. Governed by the International Monohull Open Class Association, the series includes iconic transoceanic races such as the Vendee Globe.

These cutting-edge boats, often equipped with hydrofoils, are built for speed, endurance, and innovation, making the IMOCA series a proving ground for the world's best ocean racers and a showcase for the latest in maritime technology.

(Editing by Toby Davis)