Sailing-End of an era as original America's Cup cyclor Van Velthooven retires

A year after winning a third America's Cup with Team New Zealand, international cyclist turned groundbreaking sailor Simon van Velthooven has announced his retirement from professional sport.

Van Velthooven won a bronze medal in keirin at the 2012 London Olympics and three world championship medals on the cycling track before being recruited by Team New Zealand for the 2017 America's Cup challenge.

Team New Zealand were helped to victory over Team USA that year in Bermuda by their four cyclors, sailors who furiously pedalled stationary bikes to produce the power that controlled the hoisting and trimming of the boat's sails.

Van Velthooven was retained for the successful defence of the "Auld Mug" in 2021 even though foot-power was banned and Team New Zealand along with the rest of the fleet returned to the more traditional arm-power of grinders.

The cyclors returned in Barcelona last year for Team New Zealand's third straight America's Cup triumph, but it looks like batteries will replace muscle for the 2027 edition of the race and beyond.

"A year ago we raised the America's Cup once more and it feels like the perfect moment to reflect how incredibly fortunate I have been to live out two sporting dreams," Van Velthooven, 36, wrote in a social media post on Wednesday.

"Representing New Zealand on the Olympic stage and winning a medal in London 2012 at age 23, and then contributing to three history-making America's Cup campaigns.

"Both experiences pushed me beyond what I thought possible and I'm grateful for every challenge, lesson, and teammate along the way.

"It now feels like the right time to close this chapter, stepping away from professional sport and exploring what comes next."