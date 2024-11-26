Sailing-Richomme sails record 579.86 miles in Vendee Globe

The solo monohull 24-hour distance record fell again on Monday during the Vendee Globe as the race’s frontrunners capitalised on near-perfect conditions, repeatedly breaking the mark in a display of endurance and precision.

Yoann Richomme, who held the record set five days ago, reclaimed the mark with a blistering 579.86 nautical miles sailed.

Richomme led a group of record-breakers that included Thomas Ruyant, Nicolas Lunven, Charlie Dalin, Sebastien Simon and Jeremie Beyou.

Sailing in flat seas and steady 17-20 knot winds, the fleet took full advantage of the conditions as they raced to stay within a fast-moving low-pressure system propelling them towards the Southern Ocean.

As the top group battles to remain within the narrowing weather system, the pressure mounts.

"It is a bit like in life, the rich get richer!” joked Romain Attanasio, currently in 16th place.

Leaders Dalin and Ruyant are pulling away, widening the gap from the chasing pack, which now stretches to 273 nautical miles.

“We’re not going fast just to break the record but to stay in the best position with this depression. The boat feels like it’s going at Mach 12, and survival comes down to being cautious, staying crouched, and holding on,” Ruyant, in second place, said as he recounted bursts of speed at 32 knots.

The relentless pace has left no time for celebrations.

“The game right now is staying with this depression,” Attanasio said.

“Behind us, it’s soft, and to leeward, we’re unsure, so we avoid stepping out of this system.”

However, Attanasio is optimistic about a Plan B — a second depression tracking just behind the fleet.

“The Saint Helena high is reforming and will pass quickly in front of us, so we shouldn’t get trapped in the middle,” he said.

This safety net offers some reassurance as competitors push their boats and themselves to the limit.

The Vendee Globe is a solo, non-stop and unassisted sailing race around the world, starting and finishing in Les Sables-d'Olonne in France.

The route spans approximately 24,000 nautical miles, with sailors dealing with harsh and remote conditions in the open seas.

Forty skippers representing a record 11 nationalities and including six female competitors set off on the race on Nov. 10.

Frenchman Yannick Bestaven won the last edition, finishing in 80 days three hours and 44 minutes.

(Writing by Ossian Shine, editing by Pritha Sarkar)