Sailing- SailGP shifts Spanish showcase to Valencia in three-year Mediterranean move

Jan 27 : SailGP’s high-speed catamarans will trade the Atlantic for the Mediterranean after Valencia was confirmed as the championship’s new Spanish venue under a three-year agreement from 2026.

The inaugural Valencia race will take place from September 5-6, 2026. The season opened in Perth this month. Valencia joins sailing hotspots Rio de Janeiro, Bermuda, New York, Portsmouth and Dubai on the championship calendar through 2028.

"With its sporting heritage, world-class racing conditions, Valencia will become a natural home for SailGP as we continue to grow in Spain," SailGP CEO Russell Coutts said.

Spanish team driver Diego Botín welcomed the move, declaring: "Los Gallos are coming home, and that is always excellent news." He praised Valencia's maritime credentials, noting the city "offers the perfect conditions for a world-class SailGP event. With the perfect mix of wind and waves, we are ready to deliver plenty of action."

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The Mediterranean city brings deep sailing heritage to the championship, from its 15th-century port to world-class marina facilities that have hosted major international competitions. The venue switch follows four years of racing in Andalucia-Cadiz.

Local officials are embracing the arrival, with Valencia Sports Councillor Rocío Gil calling it "a source of pride and a great opportunity" that will "further establish ourselves as a sports capital."

SailGP is a nation-versus-nation sailing league built for speed and spectacle, with identical F50 foiling catamarans racing at close quarters in short, stadium-style events staged against some of the world’s most recognisable waterfronts. Launched in 2018 by tech entrepreneur Larry Ellison and sailing great Coutts, the series blends cutting-edge design with great athleticism.

All teams sail the same one-design F50s, capable of speeds topping 60 mph once airborne on their foils, with racing kept close to shore to give fans a front-row view. Crews contest multiple grands prix across the season, with points funnelled toward a winner-takes-all Grand Final. Off the water, the league leans into sustainability through its Impact League, which rewards teams for environmental performance alongside results on the racecourse.

Last season’s title went to the British SailGP Team, who clinched the 2025 championship with victory in a tense Grand Final in Abu Dhabi. It was a breakthrough moment, as they edged Australia and New Zealand to complete a rare clean sweep — topping the season standings, winning the Grand Final and claiming the Impact League in the same year.