Sailing-Speed demons Argo and Zoulou lead Atlantic charge as fleet sets sail

ARRECIFE, ‌Lanzarote, Jan 11 : Two sleek MOD70 trimarans burst out of Lanzarote on Sunday with their sights set on a blistering five-and-a-half-day dash to Antigua, leading a colourful 21-boat fleet into the RORC Transatlantic Race under glorious blue skies.

Speed machines Argo and Zoulou, purpose-built for sustained offshore racing, are the thoroughbreds in an eclectic field that ranges from the stunning 129ft Linnea Aurora — blending 1930s aesthetics with cutting-edge technology — down ‌to the plucky 32ft double-handed Stimmy from Finland.

The international armada ‌represents 19 nationalities and includes offshore racing royalty, multiple Olympians, America's Cup and Vendee Globe veterans, plus a father-and-son team and German students using the roughly 3,000-nautical-mile crossing as a hands-on learning platform.

"On current forecasts the weather outlook for the RORC Transatlantic Race this year is looking good," said Race Officer Chris Jackson, who has raced across the Atlantic eight times. "The trade ‍winds look well established so we would be hopeful for a good fast race for the fleet."

The two MOD70s are bracing for an epic duel, with Zoulou navigator Miles Sedden saying there is "barely an elastic band" between them. Their last head-to-head in July's Fastnet Race saw Argo dramatically overhaul ​Zoulou's lead to beat them at ‌the death.

"(The MODs) are always right next to each other, always matched for speed," said Argo's Chad Corning. "Whenever someone slows down the other boat will catch up ​and then we are off to the races. This should be a very close race, and all ⁠the little details will make the difference ‌between who wins and who comes second."

While the flying multihulls expect to finish within a ​week, the smallest yachts may still be battling Atlantic swells more than a fortnight after the start of this modern classic in offshore yacht racing.

Organised by ‍the Royal Ocean Racing Club (RORC) in association with bodies like the International Maxi Association and the ⁠Yacht Club de France, it has rapidly become one of the sport’s marquee winter season events.

The race forms ​a cornerstone of the RORC ‌Season Points Championship and is a springboard into the Caribbean racing calendar, ‍including ​February's RORC Caribbean 600.

