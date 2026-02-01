Saint-Maximin leaves Club America after children face racist attacks

Feb 1 : Allan Saint-Maximin's brief stint with Club America came to an abrupt end just months after the French winger arrived in Mexico, with the club announcing his departure two days after he revealed his children had been targeted by racist attacks.

The 28-year-old former Newcastle United winger signed a two-year contract with the Liga MX club in August in a deal reportedly worth $10 million, but managed just 15 appearances before his sudden exit on Saturday.

Club America expressed solidarity with Saint-Maximin in announcing his departure, though neither party disclosed specific details about the incident that prompted his decision to leave.

"We reiterate our strong condemnation of any act of discrimination and/or violence that violates human dignity, both on and off the field," Club America said in a statement.

"We express our absolute solidarity with Allan Saint-Maximin and his family, who have the support of everyone who is part of this institution.

"Thank you so much for wearing our colours Allan Saint-Maximin."

Saint-Maximin had taken to Instagram to address what he described as attacks on his children, making clear his determination to protect his family.

"The problem is not skin colour, it is the colour of thoughts. People attack me, but that's not a problem. I grew up learning to fight back against attacks, whether they are subtle, hidden or direct," he wrote on Instagram.

"But there is one thing I will never tolerate, and that is people attacking my children. Protecting my children is my priority. I will fight with all my strength to ensure that they are respected and loved, regardless of their origins or skin colour.

"So, to those who dared to attack my children, I say this: you made a mistake. I will always fight to protect my family and no person or threat will ever scare me."

America boss Andre Jardine said it was a "real shame" to lose a player of Saint-Maximin's calibre.

"He's a great player who was doing well for the league and has the ability to play in any league in the world. It was a big change for him, moving from Europe to Mexico," Jardine said.

"He's a great player and we have to try to find a way to replace him."