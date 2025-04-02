Saka seals comeback with goal as Arsenal beat Fulham

LONDON :Arsenal beat Fulham 2-1 in the Premier League on Tuesday thanks to another goal from stand-in striker Mikel Merino and as Bukayo Saka struck a few minutes into his return from nearly four months out with injury.

Arsenal went ahead eight minutes before halftime when a cute ball from Jurrien Timber put Ethan Nwaneri round the back of the Fulham defence. He found Merino whose shot deflected beyond the reach of goalkeeper Bernd Leno into the corner.

The second half was a blizzard of chances for both sides.

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard blazed over a Gabriel Martinelli cross. Fulham then nearly equalised when Raul Jimenez had a breakaway chance well saved by goalkeeper David Raya with Leno doing the same at the other end from Timber.

Saka's return brought the biggest roar from the Arsenal supporters when the 23-year-old nodded in a flicked-on cross in the 73rd minute not long after coming on.

It wasn't a perfect evening for the home side. Rodrigo Muniz got a late consolation goal for Fulham, while key Arsenal defender Gabriel had limped off early on holding his hamstring.

The home side's victory means they trail league leaders Liverpool by nine points with eight games remaining. Arne Slot's side could widen the gap again when they play local rivals Everton on Wednesday.

Arsenal also play Everton in the Premier League on Saturday before hosting Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final next week.