Salah on the bench for Liverpool against Brighton
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - December 13, 2025 Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Phil Noble

13 Dec 2025 10:02PM (Updated: 13 Dec 2025 10:35PM)
LIVERPOOL, England, Dec 13 : Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah was left out of Arne Slot's starting lineup for Saturday's Premier League clash at home to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Salah had accused the club of throwing him "under the bus" and claimed his relationship with the manager had broken down in fiery comments that saw him omitted from the squad for their 1-0 Champions League win at Inter Milan on Tuesday.

Salah's scathing criticism of the club came after last weekend's 3-3 draw at Leeds United, the third successive game in which Slot had left the Egyptian, who led the league in scoring last season, on the bench.

Slot and Salah held what British media called positive talks on Friday after the Dutch coach told reporters he had "no reasons to not want him to stay."

Source: Reuters
