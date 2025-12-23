AGADIR, Morocco, Dec 22 : ‌Mohamed Salah snatched a dramatic stoppage-time winner as Egypt came from behind to beat Zimbabwe 2-1 in their first fixture at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco on Monday.

Egypt’s captain, starting his first game after four successive matches on the bench at Liverpool, fired home a left-footed effort in the 91st minute to earn the seven-times champions a late victory after Zimbabwe had stunned them by going ahead in the first half.

Egypt laid an early siege to Zimbabwe’s goal, but it was the underdogs who netted first through Prince ‌Dube in the 20th minute.

It was left to Egypt’s Premier League contingent of ‌Omar Marmoush, who equalised in the 64th minute, and talisman Salah to see them to a last-gasp victory.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Salah had come into the tournament in Morocco under the spotlight following a fiery outburst after being dropped by the Premier League champions, and struggled to find his rhythm for most of the match at the Grande Stade d’Agadir.

When it counted, however, he swept home the winner to see Egypt join South Africa, who beat Angola 2-1 earlier in Marrakech, at the top of Group B.

It ‍was as much as Egypt deserved, breaking a run of six successive draws over the last two editions of the Cup of Nations.

They had four good chances in the opening 10 minutes as they put Zimbabwe under intense pressure but fell behind when Emmanuel Jalai fed the ball inside for Dube, who turned in possession and placed his effort into the bottom left corner.

It could ​have been 2-0 as Daniel Msendami’s pace ‌set up a scrambled chance for Washington Navaya that Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy managed to gather before it could be bundled over the line.

MARMOUSH SOLO EFFORT

Marmoush equalised in the 64th minute, picking up a long ​pass on the left wing before cutting inside and firing home with his right foot from an acute angle for a superb ⁠solo goal.

"We created many chances without being able to ‌score early, but in the end everything went well," Marmoush said.

"We kept a good mindset and finished the match strongly. ​We will learn from everything that happened in tonight’s game.”

Substitute Ahmed Zizo should have headed home at the back post from Mohamed Hamdy’s inviting cross but put his effort wide, and missed again four ‍minutes from the end when Salah teed him up with a good chance.

It was left to Salah to secure the three ⁠points, holding off his marker to bring the ball under control before steering it home for his first goal since early last month.

In the ​next set of Group B fixtures, ‌Egypt meet South Africa in Agadir on Boxing Day while Zimbabwe and Angola clash on Friday in ‍Marrakech.

(Writing ​by Mark Gleeson in Tangier; Editing by Ed Osmond)