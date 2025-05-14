Logo
Sport

Sampdoria relegated to Serie C for the first time
Sampdoria relegated to Serie C for the first time

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Sampdoria v Juventus - Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris, Genoa, Italy - August 22, 2022 Sampdoria fans with scarves inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini/File Photo

14 May 2025 01:27PM
Former Serie A champions and European Cup finalists Sampdoria have been relegated to the third tier of Italian football for the first time in their 78-year history after being held to a goalless draw at Juve Stabia on Tuesday.

Sampdoria won their sole top-flight title in 1991 during a golden period for the club when 'The Goal Twins' Gianluca Vialli and Roberto Mancini terrorized Italian defences.

But they have failed to win a trophy since the Italian Cup in 1994 and after being relegated from the top flight in 2023 they will play in Serie C next season after missing out on the relegation playoffs.

Sampdoria started the season with 2006 World Cup winner Andrea Pirlo in charge but a succession of coaching changes saw former AC Milan midfielder Alberico Evani appointed in April in a last-gasp effort to avoid the drop but he was unable to steer them to safety.

Source: Reuters
