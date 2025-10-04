Sandberg scores stunner as Man United grab 1-1 WSL draw with Chelsea

MANCHESTER, England :Manchester United's Anna Sandberg scored a superb equaliser as her side came from a goal down to draw 1-1 at home with Chelsea in the Women's Super League on Friday as the Londoners dropped their first league points of the season.

Champions Chelsea, who have won the last six WSL titles, took the lead when Catarina Macario's brilliant back-heel set Wieke Kaptein up for a simple finish in the ninth minute.

Swedish defender Sandberg equalised 11 minutes later, latching onto a ball from Ella Toone and smashing a first-time finish into the net from outside the area to notch her first goal for the club since signing from BK Haecken in August 2024.

On a wet, windy night, both sides had a number of chances to net a winner but neither managed to find the back of the net again and the game finished in a stalemate that leaves Chelsea top with 13 points from five games, while United are second with 11.