Santos sack coach Xavier after humiliating 6-0 home defeat to Vasco

Santos have dismissed coach Cleber Xavier, the Brazilian side said on Sunday, hours after suffering a humiliating 6-0 home defeat by Vasco da Gama, which left the storied club perilously close to the relegation zone in the Brasileirao.

The 61-year-old Brazilian, who took charge in April after serving as an assistant manager at clubs such as Palmeiras and Flamengo, departs with Santos sitting in 15th place with 21 points from 19 matches.

The bottom four teams in the 20-club league are relegated to Serie B at the end of the season.

"Santos Futebol Clube announces the departure of coach Cleber Xavier. The club thanks the coach for his services and wishes him luck in his future career," Santos said in a statement posted on social media.

Xavier's departure marks another turbulent chapter for Santos, who won promotion back to the Brazilian top flight last November after spending a year in Serie B following their first-ever relegation.

Once synonymous with greatness during the golden era led by the late Brazilian icon Pele, Santos now face an uphill battle to maintain their top-flight status.

Pele helped Santos dominate Brazilian football in the 1950s and 1960s, when the coastal city side claimed 10 state and six national league titles. Santos have since produced a host of elite talent such as Neymar, former AC Milan forward Robinho and Real Madrid winger Rodrygo.

Neymar, who returned to Santos in January after a stint with Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal, signed a six-month contract extension in June.

The 33-year-old former Barcelona and Paris St Germain forward did not hold back in his criticism of the team's performance following their defeat to Vasco, who sit 16th in the Brasileirao.

"You have to explain our attitude on the field. Which, to sum it all up, was terrible," Neymar told Brazilian media.

"It's a shame to play like that wearing the Santos jersey. I think everyone today needs to lay their head on their pillow, go home, and think about what they want to do.

"Because with today's attitude, if we have to do what we did today on the field, I don't think we even need to show up on Wednesday."

Santos next visit fourth-placed Bahia on August 24.