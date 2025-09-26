Sarr back for Spurs but Kolo Muani and Solanke need more time, says Frank

LONDON :Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pape Matar Sarr is available after being left out of Wednesday's League Cup game as a precaution, although forwards Dominic Solanke and Randal Kolo Muani need more time to recover, manager Thomas Frank said on Friday.

Senegal's Sarr, who scored in Spurs' 3-0 win at West Ham United earlier this month, missed the League Cup third round victory at home to Doncaster Rovers with a thigh strain.

"Everyone from midweek is available again. Pape was a precaution, he trained today, so that's a positive," Frank told reporters ahead of Saturday's Premier League game against visiting bottom side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

KOLO MUANI'S "DEAD LEG"

French striker Kolo Muani, who joined on loan from Paris St Germain earlier this month, has a "dead leg" after a collision with Sarr during training, Frank said.

"It happened in training. I think Pape ran into him so you have to blame Pape," he jokingly added. "No, it was just an accident. Dead legs can be quick things or they can drag on."

Solanke, who suffered an ankle injury last month, was progressing in the right direction, Frank said.

"His ankle injury has been a little tricky, it's nothing big, we're relatively positive he will be back quickly. It's not perfect, but we're going forward in the right direction," the coach said.

"When you've had that bit of pain, it's important to get it right, he wasn't (training) on the grass today, but he has been during the week."

BOTTOM SIDE WOLVES STILL DANGEROUS

Spurs, who are third on 10 points after five league games, are level on points with second-placed Arsenal and five behind champions Liverpool as they look to continue their bright start under Frank, who was appointed in June.

The Dane said Wolves can cause problems on Saturday despite losing all of their league games so far.

"We are facing a good Wolves side. Everyone is aware they haven't had their best start in terms of points. Their games have been very tight. This is a team the last five times we haven't been able to beat," Frank said.

"We need to come flying out, be ready for it, have the fans behind us, they need to back us in every second of the game. I am confident we will perform."