Sport

Sauber team representative Bravi steps down
FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Australian Grand Prix - Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne, Australia - March 22, 2024 Sauber team principal Alessandro Alunni Bravi during a press conference REUTERS/Jaimi Joy/File Photo

16 Jan 2025 12:26AM
Alessandro Alunni Bravi is stepping down from his role as team representative and managing director and leaving Sauber at the end of this month, the Swiss Formula One team said on Wednesday.

Bravi joined Sauber in 2017 and the Italian was appointed managing director in 2022 and has been the public face of the team since 2023 after he took on the role of team representative.

"It is an emotional time as my journey with Sauber reaches its end," Bravi said in a statement.

"Since I joined in 2017, I have seen this team grow and change beyond what anyone could have imagined."

Sauber will become an Audi factory outfit in 2026, with Red Bull's long-serving sporting director Jonathan Wheatley set to become Audi team principal later this year.

Bravi's departure is the second Formula 1 leadership position change this month, following Mike Krack's move into the position of chief trackside officer at Aston Martin, with Andy Cowell taking over as team principal.

Source: Reuters

