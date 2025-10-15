Logo
Saudi Arabia earn draw with Iraq to secure World Cup berth
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup - AFC Qualifiers - Group B - Saudi Arabia v Iraq - King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - October 14, 2025 Saudi Arabia's Nasser Al Dawsari in action REUTERS/Stringer
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup - AFC Qualifiers - Group B - Saudi Arabia v Iraq - King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - October 14, 2025 Saudi Arabia's Firas Al Buraikan in action with Iraq's Manaf Younis REUTERS/Stringer
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup - AFC Qualifiers - Group B - Saudi Arabia v Iraq - King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - October 14, 2025 Saudi Arabia's Musab Al Juwayr shoots at goal REUTERS/Stringer
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup - AFC Qualifiers - Group B - Saudi Arabia v Iraq - King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - October 14, 2025 Saudi Arabia's Salem Al Dawsari in action with Iraq's Hasan Abdulkareem REUTERS/Stringer
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup - AFC Qualifiers - Group B - Saudi Arabia v Iraq - King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - October 14, 2025 Saudi Arabia and Iraq players line up before the match REUTERS/Stringer
15 Oct 2025 04:45AM (Updated: 15 Oct 2025 05:55AM)
JEDDAH :Saudi Arabia claimed a 0-0 draw with Iraq in Jeddah on Tuesday to seal qualification for next year's World Cup finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Herve Renard's side only needed a point against Graham Arnold's Iraq, and an injury-time save by goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi to keep out Hassan Abdulkareem's curling free kick ensured the Saudis confirmed their progress.

"I was expecting a lot of people but the atmosphere was fantastic, the fans pushed the players," Renard said. "Even though Salem (Al-Dawsari) got the man of the match, I think this evening it was the fans.

"It has not been easy a few months ago, but we did it and this is the most important."

The result means Saudi Arabia win Group B of the fourth round of Asia's preliminaries, finishing level on four points with the Iraqis but ahead of their neighbours on goals scored after recording a 3-2 win over third-place finishers Indonesia.

Iraq, meanwhile, will face the United Arab Emirates in a two-legged clash next month to determine who will progress to the intercontinental playoffs, which will be held in March.

Both sides struggled throughout a tense opening 45 minutes played in front of more than 60,000 fans, with Saleh Abu Al-Shamat posing the greatest threat to the Iraqi defence as he shot over the bar in the 13th minute.

The Al-Ahli forward unlocked the visitors' defence soon after the restart when he played a perfectly weighted pass into the path of Feras Al-Brikan, the striker fizzing a ball across the face of goal from which Saud Abdulhamid shot wide.

Al-Shamat continued to cause problems for the visitors but Jalal Hassan threw himself to his left to keep out a goal-bound strike six minutes after the restart.

Hassan then denied Saudi captain Salem Al-Dawsari as the opportunities increased in regularity, with Nasser Al-Dawsari also frustrated by the Iraqi goalkeeper in the 63rd minute.

A last-ditch tackle by Hassan Al-Tambkti stopped Iraqi forward Mohanad Ali on a rare sortie forward 15 minutes from time while Abdulkareem went closest of all for his team deep into injury time.

However, his curling left-foot free kick from 25 yards out was pushed to safety by Al-Aqidi when he dived to his right and the Saudis prevailed to qualify for a seventh World Cup since making their debut in 1994.

Source: Reuters
