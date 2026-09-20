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Saudi drop Al Juwayr from Gulf Cup squad over 'disciplinary' issue
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Saudi drop Al Juwayr from Gulf Cup squad over 'disciplinary' issue

Saudi drop Al Juwayr from Gulf Cup squad over 'disciplinary' issue

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group H - Cape Verde v Saudi Arabia - Houston Stadium, Houston, Texas, U.S. - June 26, 2026 Saudi Arabia's Musab Al-Juwayr reacts IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Troy Taormina

20 Sep 2026 08:31AM
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Sept 20 : Musab Al Juwayr has been dropped from hosts Saudi Arabia's squad for the 27th Arabian Gulf Cup due to unspecified "disciplinary reasons", the national team said on Saturday. 

"The national team's technical and administrative staff have decided to exclude player Musab Al Juwayr from the Green Falcons' training camp in Jeddah in preparation for Gulf Cup 27 due to disciplinary reasons," the Saudi national team posted on X.

• The team did not provide further details on the disciplinary issue and said a replacement would be named later.

• The 23-year-old Al Qadsiah playmaker had been included in the 26-man squad announced by Greek coach Georgios Donis earlier in the week for the tournament.

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• The former Al Hilal and Al Shabab player, who was part of Saudi Arabia's World Cup squad this summer, has earned 39 caps and scored 6 goals for his country.

• Saudi Arabia open their campaign against Kuwait next Wednesday before taking on Oman and Iraq in Group A.

• The tournament will be held in Saudi Arabia from Wednesday to October 6.

Source: Reuters
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