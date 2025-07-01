Saudi's Al Hilal knock Man City out of Club World Cup in huge shock

ORLANDO: Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal sent English giants Manchester City crashing out of the Club World Cup on Monday (Jun 30), snatching a shock 4-3 victory in extra time in the biggest upset of the tournament so far.

The match finished 2-2 at full-time but at the end of an eventful extra-time Marcos Leonardo grabbed the winner and pulled off one of the biggest wins in Middle Eastern football history.

The Saudi club advance to the quarter-finals where they will face Brazilian club Fluminense, ensuring a non-European team will reach the last four.

Pep Guardiola's City had come into the game brimming with confidence after a 5-2 dismantling of Juventus in their final group game but they were upset by an Al Hilal side full of verve and determination under new Italian coach Simone Inzaghi.

City took the lead in the ninth minute and it was in controversial fashion.

Rayan Ait-Nouri burst into the box and his cross took two deflections before landing at the feet of Bernardo Silva who slotted home.

But the Al Hilal players insisted that Ait-Nouri had controlled the ball with his arm and their protests intensified after the stadium screen showed the incident.

But Venezuelan referee Jesus Valenzuela was unmoved by the players who delayed the re-start and urged him to check the monitor and the goal stood.