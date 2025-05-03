Saudi's AL-Hilal part ways with coach Jesus

Saudi Pro League team Al-Hilal parted ways with Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus, the club announced on Friday.

It comes few days after Al-Hilal were eliminated from the Asian Champions League Elite semi-finals after a 3-1 defeat to Al-Ahli.

With five games remaining in the Pro League, Al-Hilal is second in the table, six points behind leaders Al-Ittihad. They are set to play in the newly-expanded Club World Cup in the United States in June-July.

"The Board of Directors of Al-Hilal Club Company has agreed with the Portuguese head coach of the first team Jorge Jesus to terminate the contractual relationship between them", Al-Hilal said in a statement on X.

"Meanwhile the Board has decided to appoint the coach Mohammed Al-Shalhoub to lead the first team," the club added.