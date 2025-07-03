Saudi's Alalshikh says Fury will return in 2026

Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will come out of retirement and return to the ring next year, according to Turki Alalshikh, the chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority.

Fury, 36, called time on his career in January after losing his rematch for the WBA (Super), WBO and WBC world heavyweight titles against Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk.

"The 'Gypsy King' will be back!!! I talked with him, and I have his word to have him in Riyadh Season in 2026 ... We have a rabbit to hunt!" Alalshikh posted on social media alongside a picture of him shaking hands with Fury.

Fury, whose last three fights were in Saudi Arabia, reacted to the post by writing: "Let's see what 2025 brings" along with dollar signs, a winking face and laughing emojis.

He also spoke to reporters at an International Boxing Association event in Istanbul on Wednesday, naming Usyk as the boxer he most wanted to fight if he returned to the ring.

"Who would I rather fight, right now? Usyk. Because I want my revenge in England," he said.

"I don't believe I've got a fair shout the last two times. That's all I want. I want a fair shout, and I don't believe I've got a fair shout the last two times.

"That's the one I want, but if I don't get that then it'd be (Anthony) Joshua, the biggest British fight that will ever happen."