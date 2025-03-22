Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Scaloni pleased with Argentina depth after win over Uruguay without Messi, Martinez
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Scaloni pleased with Argentina depth after win over Uruguay without Messi, Martinez

Scaloni pleased with Argentina depth after win over Uruguay without Messi, Martinez

Soccer Football - World Cup - South American Qualifiers - Uruguay v Argentina - Estadio Centenario, Montevideo, Uruguay - March 21, 2025 Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni reacts REUTERS/Andres Cuenca

22 Mar 2025 03:02PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said their 1-0 victory over Uruguay in Friday's World Cup qualifier in Montevideo showed the depth of their squad after Lautaro Martinez, Lionel Messi and Paulo Dybia all missed out due to injury.

The match was headed for a draw until a 67th-minute strike from 23-year-old Thiago Almada.

“The national team is a team. When one is missing, another steps up," Scaloni told reporters.

"We had some very important absentees but we have great players to go out on the field. The team is always more than just the names."

Argentina next host Brazil in Buenos Aires on Tuesday.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement