Scheffler and McIlroy to captain December team event at Trump National

Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, the top two ranked players in the world, will headline a rapid-fire team golf competition in December at U.S. President Donald Trump's Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida, Golf Channel announced on Wednesday.

The Golf Channel Games, which will be held in primetime under the lights on December 17, will see Scheffler and McIlroy compete head-to-head and captain two four-man teams in timed and strategy-focused challenges.

"This will be a brand new way for the players and the fans to experience the game of golf," Scheffler, who increased his major tally to four with wins at this year's PGA Championship and British Open, said in a press release.

"Everyone knows how competitive we are and I think the Golf Channel Games will be an innovative competition that will engage the viewers. I'm excited to be a part of this."

According to Golf Channel, "world-class players" will compete in a timed drive, chip and putt challenge, a timed shootout, a closest-to-the-pin challenge and a captains' challenge between Scheffler and McIlroy.

The six remaining players in the event will be announced in the coming weeks.

"The Golf Channel Games bring a fresh approach to golf, inspired by events like the NFL Combine and All-Star Games from top professional leagues," said Masters champion McIlroy.

"They give players the chance to showcase their skills across unique challenges and offer fans a new way to enjoy the game in the postseason. I am looking forward to competing in this new, fun format."