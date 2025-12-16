Scheffler wins fourth straight PGA Tour Player of the Year award

Dec 15 : Scottie Scheffler, who counted two majors among his six titles in 2025, has been voted the PGA Tour Player of the Year for a fourth consecutive season, the PGA Tour said on Monday.

Scheffler, who joins Tiger Woods (1999-2003) as the only two players to win the award four or more straight times, beat Tommy Fleetwood, Ben Griffin and Rory McIlroy for the Jack Nicklaus Award, which is determined by a vote of PGA Tour members.

World number one Scheffler recorded a PGA Tour-best 17 top-10s in 2025 and did not miss a cut while bringing his career major tally to four with the PGA Championship and British Open titles that left him a U.S. Open triumph away from becoming only the seventh golfer to complete the career Grand Slam.

“Scottie’s consistent level of success has been nothing short of spectacular as he continues to chase history on the PGA Tour, and we’re excited to see what he will deliver in 2026," PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp said in a press release.

South African Aldrich Potgieter received the Arnold Palmer Award as the PGA Tour Rookie of the Year after a season in which he was the only rookie to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs.

Potgieter, one of five rookies to win on the PGA Tour this season, is the third South African winner of the award, joining Ernie Els (1994) and Trevor Immelman (2006).

“What Aldrich has achieved at such a young age is truly remarkable," said Rolapp. "He has captivated fans across the globe including his home country of South Africa and the Tour is thrilled to see what his future holds.”