Schlotterbeck returns to boost Dortmund backline against Bilbao

DORTMUND, Germany :Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck will make his Champions League return at home to Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday, with the German team determined to improve their defending.

Dortmund, seconds away from an upset win at Juventus two weeks ago, had to settle for a 4-4 draw after the Italians scored twice in stoppage time.

Schlotterbeck, who suffered a serious knee injury in April, has played in Dortmund's last two Bundesliga matches.

His return was also welcomed by Germany Julian Nagelsmann who confirmed he would select the defender for next month's World Cup qualifiers.

"The last two games were good," Schlotterbeck told a press conference on Tuesday. "But I know I can play much better. I can add 10 or 20 per cent and would be happy if I could do it."

For Dortmund coach Niko Kovac, Schlotterbeck's return is perfect timing.

"Turin, 4-4, but those last two goals...the team is determined to defend better," Kovac said. "We wanted to work on this part of the game. We did it well in the last couple of matches."

Dortmund are on a four-game winning run in the Bundesliga following their 2-0 victory at Mainz 05 on Saturday, with four clean sheets.

"We have done it well in the last few games. I see a development. Everyone is determined to do it better. If they don't t do it will be hard for our team," Kovac said.

Kovac will have top striker Serhou Guirassy back in the squad after the Guinea international missed the win over Mainz, following an injury during the warmup.

"Serhou completed the final training and it all went well," Kovac said. "I don't think there will be any surprise so it looks like he will be ready for tomorrow."