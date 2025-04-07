Schmidt departure pushed flyhalf Lolesio to ditch Australia

MELBOURNE :Joe Schmidt's looming departure as Wallabies head coach was a big reason for Noah Lolesio to ditch Australian rugby and play in Japan, the flyhalf said on Monday.

Lolesio confirmed last week he would leave the Canberra-based ACT Brumbies at the end of the Super Rugby Pacific season to take up a club contract overseas, a move that all but ends his chances of playing for the Wallabies again under Schmidt.

The 25-year-old, who has played 29 tests, was Schmidt's preferred flyhalf in his first season in charge last year but the New Zealander has been strict about picking home-based players.

Though having "tossed and turned" over his decision, Lolesio said it was the right one for him and that Schmidt's planned exit after the Rugby Championship had made it easier.

"Joe not being here after the Rugby Championship definitely made it tougher for me to stay, to be honest," Lolesio told reporters in Canberra.

"That was probably one of the main reasons why I decided to head overseas.

"It's a tough one because I definitely wanted to stay, ideally - but, again, it's just the unknown of what the future holds.

"It's a stressful time, not just for myself but for boys off contract at the moment still."

Local media reported last week Lolesio and governing body Rugby Australia had been unable to agree to a contract extension over pay.

Lolesio has played under three Wallabies coaches since making his test debut against New Zealand in 2020 and was omitted from the 2023 World Cup squad during Eddie Jones's tumultuous second stint in charge.

While thankful for Schmidt's support, Lolesio suggested he did not look forward to the prospect of having to prove himself to another coach.

"I totally respect Joe's decision to leave but as I've experienced so far with previous coaches it didn't end well for me," he said.

Lolesio's exit depletes Australia's playmaker stocks further following Carter Gordon's switch to rugby league in the wake of the Melbourne Rebels' collapse last year.

Lolesio said Schmidt was "pretty disappointed" when he informed him of his decision but he hoped the coach would still pick him for the Lions series which starts July 19 in Brisbane.

"He's obviously going to favour in the future boys that want to stay in Australia which is, again, fair enough," said Lolesio.

"But he also said that the window's not fully closed."