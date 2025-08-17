Schmidt hails courageous Australia after famous win over S Africa

JOHANNESBURG :Australia coach Joe Schmidt hailed his side's courage side as they fought back from 22 points down to score five second-half tries and beat South Africa 38-22 in the cauldron of Ellis Park on Saturday.

It ended a 62-year wait for Australia to claim victory at the Springboks’ spiritual home, one that had looked unlikely following an excellent first quarter from the home side in their Rugby Championship opener.

Schmidt admitted the first 20 minutes "was not good for the heart", but Australia then took control of the game for a win that will rank among their best in test rugby.

"At 22-0 down after the first quarter, there was real courage again from the players," Schmidt told SuperSport. "We were forced to play catch-up and take a few risks, and there were a few lucky bounces for us, so we are not going to get too carried away.

"But at the same time I am incredibly proud of the group. I am realistic about getting a little bit of luck, but delighted we came back. 1963 was a long time ago, to the players are delighted."

Australia took the lead around the hour-mark, but that is usually when the Springboks come into their own with their powerful replacement forwards off the bench.

But the buoyant visitors kept coming and Schmidt saw no repeat of a previous loss to the Springboks in similar circumstances.

"This win is right up there, I came here with an Irish team and I think we were 26-10 up with 20 minutes to go and got steamrolled and beaten," he said. "So to get what we did tonight at Ellis Park is testament to the character of the group."

Australia will be sweating over two players who left the field injured ahead of another Rugby Championship clash with the Springboks in Cape Town next Saturday.

Dylan Pietsch injured his jaw and captain Harry Wilson, who scored two tries, pulled up lame as the number eight crossed for his second score.