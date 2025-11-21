Schmidt spares the whip on 'dead horse' Wallabies before France test

Australia head into their final test of a disappointing year against France after a light week on the training track, with frustrated coach Joe Schmidt lamenting his squad's physical and mental fatigue.

The Wallabies are winless on the season-ending tour in Europe following defeats by England, Italy and Ireland, and face a huge challenge to rebound against the Six Nations champions in Paris on Saturday.

Following the brutal 46-19 loss to Ireland in Dublin, Schmidt said tiredness was no excuse for Australia's performance.

But on Thursday he changed his tune, saying he had given the squad Monday off to recuperate ahead of their 15th test of 2025.

"We try to cut our cloth to how people are feeling, and you cannot flog a dead horse," Schmidt told reporters.

"And I've never, ever been in a test window for so long.

"I think the longest period that I've had a break for was eight days since we started.

"I think, as much as anything, it's mental, emotional fatigue as much as it is physical. So that in itself has been challenging."

Schmidt made five changes to the starting 15 flogged by Ireland, bringing back Carter Gordon after he completed concussion protocols to replace the dropped flyhalf James O'Connor.

Queensland Reds halfback Kalani Thomas will hope to debut off the bench.

Australian media have speculated that 35-year-old O'Connor may have played his last Wallabies test but Schmidt would not rule out the Leicester playmaker from a role at the home World Cup in 2027.

"I thought Johnny Sexton was outstanding in the (2023) World Cup and James won't be as old as Johnny was at that stage," Schmidt said of the flyhalf he coached at Ireland.

"So I think age is probably not one of the numbers that necessarily tips the balance."