Scotland beat Belarus 2-0 behind closed doors in Hungary
Scotland beat Belarus 2-0 behind closed doors in Hungary

Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group C - Belarus v Scotland - ZTE Arena, Zalaegerszeg, Hungary - September 8, 2025 Belarus' Vladislav Kalinin in action as Scotland's Scott Mctominay shoots at goal REUTERS/Lisa Leutner
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group C - Belarus v Scotland - ZTE Arena, Zalaegerszeg, Hungary - September 8, 2025 Scotland's Che Adams celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Lisa Leutner
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group C - Belarus v Scotland - ZTE Arena, Zalaegerszeg, Hungary - September 8, 2025 Belarus' Vadim Pigas in action with Scotland's Ben Doak REUTERS/Lisa Leutner
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group C - Belarus v Scotland - ZTE Arena, Zalaegerszeg, Hungary - September 8, 2025 Scotland's Ben Doak in action REUTERS/Lisa Leutner
09 Sep 2025 04:50AM
ZALAEGERSZEG, Hungary :Scotland secured a 2-0 World Cup qualifying win over Belarus on Monday, with Che Adams on target and Zakhar Volkov scoring an own goal in the match played behind closed doors in Hungary.

After a drab first half, the breakthrough came two minutes before the interval. Billy Gilmour rattled the post before Scott McTominay headed across goal for Adams to slide in the opener.

Scotland doubled their lead in the 65th when defender Volkov misjudged a cross and put a header into his own net.

Scotland now have four points in Group C after two matches, level with Denmark who claimed a 3-0 win away to Greece.

The Belarus-Scotland match was held at ZTE Arena in Zalaegerszeg, near the Austrian and Slovenian borders, in front of empty stands after a ruling by UEFA, with Belarus having been used as a key staging post for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Source: Reuters
