Scotland handed Graham boost as record try scorer makes early return

Oct 15 : Scotland’s record try scorer Darcy Graham has recovered from injury more quickly than expected and been chosen to play for Edinburgh on Friday in a major boost to his country’s hopes for next month’s Nations Championship.

• The 29-year-old winger, who has 38 tries in ​57 test appearances, ruptured his bicep ​playing for Edinburgh in a pre-season friendly ⁠last month and ​initial estimates were that he would be sidelined for the rest of the year.

• Graham, however, has made a speedy recovery and on Thursday was named in the Edinburgh side for their European Challenge Cup clash at home to Toulon on Friday.

• Lock Grant Gilchrist is also back after bicep surgery for Edinburgh while Scotland internationals Zander Fagerson and Kyle Steyn are in contention to return from injury for Glasgow Warriors when they take on Sale Sharks away in the Champions Cup on Saturday.

• Scotland face New Zealand, Australia and ​Japan at Murrayfield in the Nations ​Championship ⁠in November before a finals weekend fixture at Twickenham. After wins over Argentina and Fiji in July, Scotland are in contention for a place in the final.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)