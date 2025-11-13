Scotland's Fagerson, Russell on track for clash with Argentina

EDINBURGH :Scotland prop Zander Fagerson is in the reckoning for a long-awaited return to the team, returning to full training this week ahead of Sunday’s test against Argentina.

Flyhalf Finn Russell also looks to have shrugged off the injuries that saw him limp through parts of last weekend’s narrow loss to New Zealand at Murrayfield.

Fagerson, 29, has not played since early April because of calf and knee problems and missed out on the British & Irish Lions tour to Australia earlier this year.

The tighthead was not deemed ready to return last Saturday, but scrum coach Pieter de Villiers said he had been training and would be involved in Sunday’s test or Scotland's last November international against Tonga on November 23.

A final decision would be taken after training on Thursday ahead of the team announcement on Friday.

“We're positive that he will make an appearance for us in this tournament at some stage, whether it be this match or the next match.

“Finn has been training fully as well, so we're optimistic for him to be available,” added De Villiers.

Russell went down twice requiring treatment against the All Blacks after suffering knee and ankle injuries, eventually being replaced late in the second half.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)