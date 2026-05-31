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Scotland's Gilmour ruled out of World Cup with knee injury
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Scotland's Gilmour ruled out of World Cup with knee injury

Scotland's Gilmour ruled out of World Cup with knee injury
Soccer Football - International Friendly - Scotland v Curacao - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - May 30, 2026 Scotland's Billy Gilmour reacts as Kenny McLean, Ryan Christie and referee Goga Kikacheishvil look over REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Scotland's Gilmour ruled out of World Cup with knee injury
Soccer Football - International Friendly - Scotland v Curacao - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - May 30, 2026 Scotland's Billy Gilmour applauds fans as he walks off the pitch due to injury Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Scotland's Gilmour ruled out of World Cup with knee injury
Soccer Football - International Friendly - Scotland v Curacao - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - May 30, 2026 Scotland's Billy Gilmour in action with Curacao's Juninho Bacuna REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
31 May 2026 04:25AM
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May 30 : Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour will miss the World Cup after suffering a knee injury in Saturday's 4-1 win over Curacao, the Scottish Football Association said.

The 24-year-old, who plays for Napoli, sustained the injury during Scotland's final World Cup warm-up match and will return to his club to begin rehabilitation.

"I am devastated for Billy because he has been an integral part of our World Cup qualifying campaign," Scotland manager Steve Clarke said.

"The timing of this injury is so cruel and we all feel for him."

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Gilmour featured prominently in Scotland's successful qualifying campaign and had been expected to play a key role at the tournament.

"He knows what we all think of him as a footballer and a person," Clarke added. "I am certain Billy will have many major tournaments ahead of him in the future."

Scotland begin their first World Cup campaign since 1998 against Haiti on June 13 before facing Morocco and Brazil in Group C.

Source: Reuters
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