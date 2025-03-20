Scottie Scheffler dishes familiar menu for Champions Dinner at Masters

Scottie Scheffler didn't stray too far from his initial version when pondering what would be on the menu for the traditional Champions Dinner during Masters week.

The 2025 Masters menu consists of cheeseburger sliders served "Scottie style," meatball and ravioli bites, and firecracker shrimp as appetizers, followed by Texas-style chili.

For the main course, Scheffler selected the option of wood-fired Cowboy ribeye steak or blackened red fish served with sides of macaroni and cheese, jalapeno creamed corn, soy glazed brussels sprouts and chipotle-lime roasted sweet potatoes. And for dessert, a warm chocolate chip skillet cookie with vanilla bean ice cream.

Sound familiar? Well it should. It's very similar to what Scheffler chose two years ago as the 2022 Masters champion, save for the absence of tortilla soup and a different take on the preparation of steak, brussels sprouts and potatoes.

Scheffler, 28, mastered the tournament in Augusta, Ga., for the second time in three years last April with a four-stroke win over Sweden's Ludvig Aberg.

This year's tournament is from April 10-13.

