Marissa Hafezan wins Singapore's first SEA Games karate gold in more than 30 years

SINGAPORE: Singapore karate exponent Marissa Hafezan won the country's first gold in the sport at the SEA Games in 32 years on Friday (Dec 12).

Hafezan beat Vietnam's Nguyen Thi Dieu Ly 5-3 in the final of the women's kumite under 55kg event at the Chaeng Watthana Government Complex in Bangkok to secure the medal.

Earlier in the day, the 19-year-old defeated Maryanne Jenelle Montalvo of the Philippines 7-0 and Sysoubanthong Manyvanh of Laos 8-0 to set up her showdown with Ly.

Singapore's last – and previously only – SEA Games karate champion was Neo Ah Suan, who took gold in the women's kumite 60kg and above event at the 1993 Games hosted by the country.

Prior to Hafezan's victory, Singapore had not won a karate medal of any colour at a Games since 2011.



