Double SEA Games bronzes for Singapore’s badminton teams after losses to Thailand and Indonesia

BANGKOK: It was a case of deja vu for Singapore’s women’s and men’s badminton teams as they fell to defending champions Thailand and Indonesia 0-3 and 1-3 respectively on Monday (Dec 8).

These were Singapore’s first medals of the 33rd SEA Games - there is no third-place playoff in the team event.

At the 2023 Cambodia Games, the Thais faced the Singapore women’s team in the semi-finals, emerging 3-1 winners. The men lost 1-3 to Indonesia at the same edition.

Two years ago, Singapore clinched three bronze medals in the men's and women's team events as well as the men's doubles.

On Monday, the women's team was once again without the services of its top women’s singles player Yeo Jia Min, who also did not feature in Singapore’s 3-0 win over the Philippines a day prior.

National singles’ coach Kim Ji-Hyun said on Monday that Yeo, 26, was rested to provide an opportunity for younger players to compete.

She added that the world number 18 will compete in the individual event.