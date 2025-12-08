Double SEA Games bronzes for Singapore’s badminton teams after losses to Thailand and Indonesia
The women’s team lost 0-3 to Thailand, while the men’s team fell 1-3 to Indonesia.
BANGKOK: It was a case of deja vu for Singapore’s women’s and men’s badminton teams as they fell to defending champions Thailand and Indonesia 0-3 and 1-3 respectively on Monday (Dec 8).
These were Singapore’s first medals of the 33rd SEA Games - there is no third-place playoff in the team event.
At the 2023 Cambodia Games, the Thais faced the Singapore women’s team in the semi-finals, emerging 3-1 winners. The men lost 1-3 to Indonesia at the same edition.
Two years ago, Singapore clinched three bronze medals in the men's and women's team events as well as the men's doubles.
On Monday, the women's team was once again without the services of its top women’s singles player Yeo Jia Min, who also did not feature in Singapore’s 3-0 win over the Philippines a day prior.
National singles’ coach Kim Ji-Hyun said on Monday that Yeo, 26, was rested to provide an opportunity for younger players to compete.
She added that the world number 18 will compete in the individual event.
At the Thammasat University Gymnasium 4 in Pathum Thani, world number 146 Nur Insyirah Khan put up a creditable showing but lost to 21-14, 21-15 to world number 6 Pornpawee Chochuwong in 45 minutes.
In the first doubles, Thailand's Benyapa Aimsaard and Supissara Paewsampran cruised past Jin Yu Jia and Li Zheng Yan 21-6, 21-10 to extend Thailand's lead.
Experienced world number 8 Ratchanok Intanon then beat Singapore youngster Megan Lee 21-8, 21-10 to book the hosts' place in the final.
"I was really impressed with the amount of energy from the younger ones, they fought hard," said Kim. "They gave everything, even though there is a huge gap (in levels)."
According to the Badminton World Federation, Thailand's women’s team has been unbeaten at the Games since 2011.
"We need time (to get to their level). We can't be champions in a day," said Kim. "We need to be patient (with the) players, (and for them to) work hard."
The men’s tie with Indonesia was a much closer affair.
Former world champion Loh Kean Yew got Singapore off to a good start as he beat Alwi Farhan 21-15, 14-21, 21-8 in 56 minutes.
This is the first career meeting between Loh and the world number 17, who is a rising star in the men’s singles.
“It was an intense game, it wasn’t easy at all,” said the world number 10. “To be able to win a point for team Singapore, I (am) happy for sure.”
In the first doubles, the world number 51 pair of Junsuke Kubo and Wesley Koh stretched their Indonesian opponents all the way in a commendable showing but fell short.
The world-ranked eighth duo of Sabar Gutama and Reza Isfahani took the win 21-18, 18-21, 21-10 in just under an hour.
But world number 21 Jason Teh was stunned in the second singles after being defeated 21-2, 21-13 by Indonesia’s Zaki Ubaidillah.
The Indonesian is ranked 48th in the world but was in complete control throughout against the Singaporean, who had beat his opponent in straight games earlier this year.
In the second doubles, Leo Carnando and Bagas Maulana combined to beat Donovan Wee and Howin Wong 21-12, 21-19 to book Indonesia’s spot in the final against either Thailand or Malaysia.
"Today, I'm not really satisfied," said Kim. "We expected to go to the finals ... but what we expected did not happen."
She added that Teh had tried "everything" but it was just not his day. "He really fought," said Kim. "He tried very, very hard."
