Women's badminton team clinch Singapore's first medal of 2025 SEA Games despite 3-0 loss to Thailand

BANGKOK: It was a case of deja vu for Singapore’s women’s team as they lost 3-0 to defending champions Thailand on Monday (Dec 8) to take bronze.

This is Singapore’s first medal of the 33rd SEA Games - there is no third-fourth place playoff in the team event.

At the 2023 Cambodia Games, the Thais also faced Singapore in the semi-finals, emerging 3-1 winners. Singapore then clinched three bronzes, in the men's and women's team events as well as the men's doubles.

The women's team was once again without the services of its top women’s singles player Yeo Jia Min, who also did not feature in Singapore’s 3-0 win over the Philippines a day prior.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

According to national singles’ coach Kim Ji-Hyun on Sunday, Yeo, ranked 18th in the world, was rested as to give a chance to the "younger generation" of players to compete.