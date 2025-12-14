Table tennis: Singapore women's team stretches reigning champion Thailand, but falls short of SEA Games gold
Singapore lost 2-3 to the defending champion on Sunday (Dec 14).
BANGKOK: Singapore women's table tennis team came agonisingly close to their first SEA Games gold since 2017, but fell to defending champion Thailand 2-3 on Sunday (Dec 14).
At the Central Westgate mall in Nonthaburi, it was the home favourites who got off to the better start as Thailand’s world number 73 Orawan Paranang beat world-ranked 125 Ser Lin Qian 14-12, 11-7, 11-8 in the first singles.
But Singapore found a route back into the tie courtesy of world number 37 Zeng Jian. She managed to see off world-ranked 98 Suthasini Sawettabut 11-9, 6-11, 13-11, 5-11, 11-7.
World number 150 Tan Zhao Yun extended the lead for Singapore as she saw off unranked Tamolwan Khetkhuan 11-1, 6-11, 15-13, 11-9.
But there was another twist in the tale as Orawan then upset Zeng 17-15, 7-11, 9-11, 11-4, 11-6.
Then it was down to Ser. The 19-year-old put up a strong fight, but went down 11-9, 8-11, 11-5, 7-11, 5-11 to Suthasini, as the hall erupted in cheers.
The Singapore women's team finished with a joint-bronze at the last edition of the Games.
Singapore's men's team, who are the defending champions, will go up against Vietnam in the finals later in the evening.
Catch the 33rd SEA Games Thailand 2025 LIVE on mewatch. Sign in for free at www.mewatch.sg/thailand2025 to catch all the action, and follow the Mediacorp Sports TikTok, Instagram and Facebook for more sports updates!