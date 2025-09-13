Second half blitz takes New Zealand to 46-17 World Cup win over S Africa

EXETER, England : Teenage wing Braxton Sorensen-McGee scored two tries as defending champions New Zealand survived a first-half scare to defeat South Africa 46-17 in their Women’s Rugby World Cup quarter-final at Sandy Park on Saturday.

South Africa starved New Zealand of the ball in the opening period and used their forward power to go to the break level at 10-10 but once the Black Ferns gained more possession they ran their opponents ragged and scored eight tries in all.

Fullback Renee Holmes and number eight Kaipo Olsen-Baker also scored two tries each to go with scores for centre Theresa Setefano and wing Katelyn Vahaakolo as their ability to move the ball at pace opened gaps in the South African defence.

"We know South Africa are such a hard team and they gave it to us, so we came out (in the second half) and went hard," Olsen-Baker told World Rugby.

Prop Babalwa Latsha, centre Aphiwe Ngwevu and forward Lerato Makua went over for the South Africans, who were appearing in their first World Cup quarter-final and, having shown rapid improvement in recent years, will hope this campaign is the springboard women’s rugby needs in the country.

"I am so proud of my team, they have made a difference for millions of girls back in South Africa," Springboks coach Swys de Bruin said.

"A lot of our plans worked first half, they did not expect a 15-player maul. But second half, my coaches were still on the way up (to the coaches' box) and they scored two tries. But we kept on fighting.

"We have punched above our weight (at the World Cup) and every time we set the bar, the players go higher."

It was the proverbial game of two halves as South Africa had 81 per cent of the possession in the opening period and kept the ball at close quarters, neutralising New Zealand's dangerous backs.

But three tries in the opening seven minutes of the second period killed the contest as New Zealand spread the ball through the hands and moved the South African defence across the park, executing with precision.

New Zealand will face the winners of Saturday’s second quarter-final between Canada and Australia in Bristol in Friday's semi-finals.