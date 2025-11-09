Selfless Kolisi praises South Africa's team ethos in Paris cauldron

PARIS :Siya Kolisi marked his 100th test cap with trademark humility and leadership, putting the team first as world champions South Africa came from behind to humble France 32-17 in an intense Autumn international on Saturday.

Kolisi, who rose from humble beginnings in Zwide township to become South Africa’s first Black captain and a two-time World Cup winner, was taken off as part of a tactical plan that helped the Springboks manage the game after lock Lood de Jager’s red card left them a man short for the second half.

His calm authority during a game of fluctuating emotions encapsulated the qualities that have made him a unifying figure far beyond sport.

"You saw the way they started — making breaks, coming at us — but we didn’t panic," Kolisi told reporters. "The coolness remained. We put the team first, and that’s what we did today. It’s not easy — you have to put emotions aside. We always make decisions for the team. Then it’s all good."

Coach Rassie Erasmus, who appointed Kolisi captain in 2018, praised the skipper’s influence.

"You have to make plans in attack and defence, break the line, and stay calm when it matters most," he said. "A lot of people say they’re getting older, but they’re wiser and calmer under pressure. Siya controls the climate, the vibe of the team very well — he can create an environment for the team."

Erasmus said South Africa’s experience was key in an intimidating atmosphere.

“Playing here, the French can be so proud of their supporters — it was intimidating — but we’ve been through this in 2023 (when South Africa beat France in the World Cup quarter-finals), and the experience of the players made the difference.”

Kolisi watched the closing stages from the touchline as South Africa’s forwards asserted control and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu sealed an impressive win with a late try.