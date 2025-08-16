Semenyo thankful for support after reporting racist abuse at Anfield

LIVERPOOL, England :Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo thanked his teammates, Liverpool and match officials for their support after the Ghana international reported racist abuse during Friday's Premier League season opener at Anfield.

Semenyo was targeted by a man in the crowd during the first half, with referee Anthony Taylor stopping play to address the incident. Taylor spoke to both managers and captains before play resumed.

Merseyside Police later said a 47-year-old man had been ejected from Anfield after reports of the racist abuse, adding that an investigation was under way.

"Last night at Anfield will stay with me forever - not because of one person's words, but because of how the entire football family stood together," Semenyo wrote on Instagram.

"To my Bournemouth teammates who supported me in that moment, to the Liverpool players and fans who showed their true character, to the Premier League officials who handled it professionally - thank you.

"Football showed its best side when it mattered most.

With Liverpool leading 2-0, Semenyo then netted twice in the second half to level the score before the home side struck two late goals to win 4-2.

"Scoring those two goals felt like speaking the only language that truly matters on the pitch," Semenyo added. "This is why I play - for moments like these, for my teammates, for everyone who believes in what this beautiful game can be.

"The overwhelming messages of support from across the football world remind me why I love this sport. We keep moving forward, together."

Bournemouth coach Andoni Iraola said it was a "big shame that these things keep happening", while captain Adam Smith was shocked by the abuse.

"Totally unacceptable, kind of in shock it happened in this day and age. I don't know how Ant has carried on playing and come up with these goals" Smith told Sky Sports.

"He's a little bit down - something needs to be done. Taking a knee has taken no effect. We've supported him and hopefully he'll be OK.

"I wanted him to react (after scoring), that's what I'd have done. I'd have gone straight over there. It shows what kind of man he is to report it to the ref and carry on. Fair play to Ant."

Semenyo also revealed that he had been racially abused online after the game.

"When will is stop," he said, sharing a screenshot of a comment in which someone posted monkey emojis on his profile.