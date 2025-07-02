Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Edition:
Logo

Sport

Senegal midfielder Diarra joins Sunderland
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Senegal midfielder Diarra joins Sunderland

Senegal midfielder Diarra joins Sunderland

Soccer Football - International Friendly - England v Senegal - The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain - June 10, 2025 Senegal's Habib Diarra scores their second goal REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

02 Jul 2025 01:45AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Sunderland have signed Senegal midfielder Habib Diarra from French club Strasbourg, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old has penned a five-year deal with promoted Sunderland and is their second signing in the current transfer window after French midfielder Enzo Le Fee joined from AS Roma.

While the financial details of Diarra's move were not disclosed, British media reported that Sunderland have paid a club-record fee of around 30 million pounds ($41.20 million).

($1 = 0.7282 pounds)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement