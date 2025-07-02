Senegal midfielder Diarra joins Sunderland

Sunderland have signed Senegal midfielder Habib Diarra from French club Strasbourg, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old has penned a five-year deal with promoted Sunderland and is their second signing in the current transfer window after French midfielder Enzo Le Fee joined from AS Roma.

While the financial details of Diarra's move were not disclosed, British media reported that Sunderland have paid a club-record fee of around 30 million pounds ($41.20 million).

($1 = 0.7282 pounds)