Senegal win Cup of Nations after farcical scenes

RABAT, Jan 18 : Senegal stormed off the field in protest at a penalty awarded against them before returning to beat hosts Morocco 1-0 after extra time and win the Africa Cup of Nations amid farcical scenes in Sunday’s final.

Midfielder Pape Gueye netted the 94th-minute winner after Morocco’s star player Brahim Diaz had squandered the chance to win it for the home side by fluffing the last-gasp penalty in normal time following a 14-minute delay amid chaotic scenes.

Senegal coach Pape Bouna Thiaw ordered his players off and it was talisman Sadio Mane who persuaded them to return.

The penalty was awarded following a VAR check by Congolese referee Jean-Jacques Ndala after Diaz had been tugged to the ground by Senegal full back El Hadji Malick Diouf while defending a corner kick five minutes into stoppage time.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Officials and players jostled with each other while the referee consulted the touchline screen and then again when Senegal walked off.

Once the players returned to the field, Diaz inexplicably tried a Panenka-style chip and his soft penalty effort sailed tamely into the arms of Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Senegal’s actions will be seen as a major blight on an otherwise successful tournament although defeat continues Morocco’s poor record in the tournament, which they only previously won 50 years ago.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Rabat; Editing by Ed Osmond)