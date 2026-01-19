Logo
Senegal win Cup of Nations after farcical scenes
Senegal win Cup of Nations after farcical scenes

Soccer Football - CAF Africa Cup of Nations - Morocco 2025 - Final - Senegal v Morocco - Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat, Morocco - January 18, 2026 Senegal's Idrissa Gueye celebrates after winning the CAF Africa Cup of Nations REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Soccer Football - CAF Africa Cup of Nations - Morocco 2025 - Final - Senegal v Morocco - Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat, Morocco - January 18, 2026 Morocco's Jawad El Yamiq looks dejected after the match REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Soccer Football - CAF Africa Cup of Nations - Morocco 2025 - Final - Senegal v Morocco - Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat, Morocco - January 18, 2026 Senegal's Cherif Ndiaye shoots wide after his initial shot was saved by Morocco's Yassine Bounou REUTERS/Stringer
Soccer Football - CAF Africa Cup of Nations - Morocco 2025 - Final - Senegal v Morocco - Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat, Morocco - January 18, 2026 Morocco's Jawad El Yamiq shoots at goal as Senegal's Ismaila Sarr looks on REUTERS/Stringer
Soccer Football - CAF Africa Cup of Nations - Morocco 2025 - Final - Senegal v Morocco - Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat, Morocco - January 18, 2026 Senegal fans clash with security as fans invade the pitch after Morocco were awarded a penalty following a VAR review REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
19 Jan 2026 05:34AM (Updated: 19 Jan 2026 06:11AM)
RABAT, Jan 18 : Senegal stormed off the field in protest at a penalty awarded against them before returning to beat hosts Morocco 1-0 after extra time and win the Africa Cup of Nations amid farcical scenes in Sunday’s final.

Midfielder Pape Gueye netted the 94th-minute winner after Morocco’s star player Brahim Diaz had squandered the chance to win it for the home side by fluffing the last-gasp penalty in normal time following a 14-minute delay amid chaotic scenes.

Senegal coach Pape Bouna Thiaw ordered his players off and it was talisman Sadio Mane who persuaded them to return.

The penalty was awarded following a VAR check by Congolese referee Jean-Jacques Ndala after Diaz had been tugged to the ground by Senegal full back El Hadji Malick Diouf while defending a corner kick five minutes into stoppage time.

Officials and players jostled with each other while the referee consulted the touchline screen and then again when Senegal walked off.

Once the players returned to the field, Diaz inexplicably tried a Panenka-style chip and his soft penalty effort sailed tamely into the arms of Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Senegal’s actions will be seen as a major blight on an otherwise successful tournament although defeat continues Morocco’s poor record in the tournament, which they only previously won 50 years ago.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Rabat; Editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters
