Serbia coach Stojkovic resigns after Albania defeat

Serbia coach Dragan Stojkovic resigned following a 1-0 home defeat to Albania in their World Cup qualifying clash on Saturday.

Stojkovic, who took charge in 2021, led Serbia to the World Cup in Qatar but has recently overseen consecutive defeats: a 5-0 loss to England in September followed by Saturday's home defeat, decided by Rey Manaj's late first-half goal.

"I spoke with the president and general secretary ... and I offered my resignation," the Serbian manager told reporters. "I personally did not expect this defeat ... I am someone who accepts full responsibility and is solely accountable."

Serbia sit third in Group K on seven points, with England top with 15 and Albania second on 11, having played one more game.

The result also moves England to the brink of qualification for next year's World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, as Thomas Tuchel's side can clinch their place with a win in Latvia on Tuesday.