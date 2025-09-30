Serbia fined over fan behaviour during England clash

FIFA has fined the Serbian FA 80,000 Swiss francs ($100,590) and ordered a reduced capacity for their next home World Cup qualifier due to discriminatory behaviour by fans during their 5-0 loss to England in Belgrade earlier this month.

FIFA's disciplinary committee also cited the use of lasers, inappropriate gestures and the obstruction of the national anthem in handing down the sanction.

At least 20 per cent of the seating for Serbia's game against Albania in Leskovac will be closed off.

"The Football Association of Serbia will comply with the issued decision and take all measures to prevent the recurrence of similar incidents in the future," the Serbian FA said on Tuesday.

Serbia had already been under scrutiny ahead of the England fixture on September 9, which they hosted with 15 per cent reduced capacity, due to the behaviour of their fans during a game against Andorra in June.

($1 = 0.7953 Swiss francs)