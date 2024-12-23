Serie A bottom club Monza sack manager Nesta

Monza have sacked manager Alessandro Nesta, the Serie A club said on Monday, with the side bottom of the standings having won just one league game this season.

A former Italy international and defender with Lazio and AC Milan in his playing days, Nesta took charge at Monza when Raffaele Palladino left for Fiorentina at the end of last season. It was his first managerial role in Serie A.

Monza's 2-1 defeat at home to Juventus on Sunday was their third consecutive loss and their ninth in 17 games. The club have gone nine games without success since their only league win this campaign at Hellas Verona in October.

According to Italian media reports, former Verona assistant coach Salvatore Bochetti is the favourite to replace Nesta.

Monza are away to Parma on Saturday, a side 17th in the standings and five points ahead of Monza.