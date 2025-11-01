Logo
Serie A bottom side Genoa sack coach Vieira after winless start
Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v Genoa - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - October 5, 2025 Genoa coach Patrick Vieira reacts REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

01 Nov 2025 06:10PM
Serie A bottom side Genoa have sacked their coach Patrick Vieira after a winless start to their campaign, with three draws and six losses.

Former France midfielder Vieira took over in November last year when Genoa were 17th and helped the club avoid relegation, finishing 13th in the Italian top-flight. However, they made a dismal start to the new season, scoring four goals in nine matches.

"Genoa CFC announces that Patrick Vieira is no longer the coach of the first team... the technical leadership of the first team has been entrusted on an interim basis to Roberto Murgita, assisted by Domenico Criscito," the club said in a statement on Saturday.

Genoa, who are two points below the safety zone, visit Sassuolo on Monday.

Source: Reuters
