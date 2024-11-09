Serie C side Triestina's coach defends himself after confronting player

Triestina coach Pep Clotet defended himself after he angrily confronted his red-carded player Raimonds Krollis during a Serie C game on Friday, saying his actions were merited due to the nature of the challenge.

Krollis, who joined Triestina on loan from Serie A club Spezia in August, was shown a red card for hitting out at an opposing player in the 34th minute of a 1-0 defeat to Giana Erminio.

As the Latvian was walking off the pitch, he was grabbed by the collar and shoved by the Spanish manager.

"I think, regarding the incident with the red card, the reaction was justified - that sending off should never happen in football," Clotet told reporters after the third-tier match.

Lega Pro, the Serie C's organising body, and Krollis' management agency did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

"Krollis is here on loan, representing another club that sent him here, and he does this to Triestina, to the club that entrusted him to us, and to the game itself," Clotet said.

"What went through my mind?

"I have an eight-year-old son who saw this today. I come from a culture where this kind of behaviour is simply unacceptable. If a player does something like this on the street, there would be legal consequences. It’s not normal, and we must not accept it in any way."

Clotet, who previously coached Oxford United and Birmingham City, said Krollis would not play for the club again, adding: "I told him exactly this face to face: with me as coach, he's done with Triestina from today."