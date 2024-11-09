Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Serie C side Triestina's coach defends himself after confronting player
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Serie C side Triestina's coach defends himself after confronting player

Serie C side Triestina's coach defends himself after confronting player

Soccer Football - Russian Premier League - FC Rostov v Torpedo - Rostov Arena, Rostov-on-Don, Russia - April 2, 2023 Torpedo coach Pep Clotet attends a news conference after the match REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov/File Photo

09 Nov 2024 06:41PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Triestina coach Pep Clotet defended himself after he angrily confronted his red-carded player Raimonds Krollis during a Serie C game on Friday, saying his actions were merited due to the nature of the challenge.

Krollis, who joined Triestina on loan from Serie A club Spezia in August, was shown a red card for hitting out at an opposing player in the 34th minute of a 1-0 defeat to Giana Erminio.

As the Latvian was walking off the pitch, he was grabbed by the collar and shoved by the Spanish manager.

"I think, regarding the incident with the red card, the reaction was justified - that sending off should never happen in football," Clotet told reporters after the third-tier match.

Lega Pro, the Serie C's organising body, and Krollis' management agency did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

"Krollis is here on loan, representing another club that sent him here, and he does this to Triestina, to the club that entrusted him to us, and to the game itself," Clotet said.

"What went through my mind?

"I have an eight-year-old son who saw this today. I come from a culture where this kind of behaviour is simply unacceptable. If a player does something like this on the street, there would be legal consequences. It’s not normal, and we must not accept it in any way."

Clotet, who previously coached Oxford United and Birmingham City, said Krollis would not play for the club again, adding: "I told him exactly this face to face: with me as coach, he's done with Triestina from today."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement