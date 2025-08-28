Serie A hits back at EU official in row over Australia-bound AC Milan fixture

Italy's Serie A has described as "excessive" a European Union Commissioner's criticism of the decision to stage a regular season match between AC Milan and Como in Australia early next year.

The Italian football federation (FIGC) in June granted Serie A to stage the game in Perth next February while Milan's San Siro stadium is being used for the Winter Olympics, although UEFA and FIFA still need to give their approval.

With Spanish clubs Villareal and Barcelona also proposing to stage a regular season La Liga match in the American city of Miami in December, EU Sports Commissioner Glenn Micallef said the unprecedented moves were a "betrayal of the fans".

"I'm deeply disappointed by proposals to stage domestic league matches outside Europe," the Maltese official wrote in a thread on social media platform X on Wednesday.

"To me it's clear: European competitions must be played in Europe. European football must stay in Europe.

"I believe that clubs owe most of their success to their loyal fans & local communities ... moving competitions abroad isn't innovation, it's betrayal."

In a statement, Serie A said it was "astonished" by Micallef's remarks, adding he underestimated "the complexity and strategic value of initiatives aimed at promoting Italian football on a global scale".

"To speak of betrayal for a single match, out of a total of 380 Serie A matches, seems an excessive position, which risks fuelling a populist debate," the statement continued.

"Taking a match abroad does not mean exporting the championship, but rather introducing new audiences to the excellence of Italian football.

"In return for a small sacrifice required of the Milan and Como fans, (they) will ... benefit in terms of increased visibility and popularity worldwide."